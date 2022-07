SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday sealed two shops for refilling LPG cylinders illegally.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, civil defence officer Saira RafiqueKhan along with her team conducted raids at various decanting shops, mini petrol agenciesin the city and sealed two shops besides seizing other paraphernalia.