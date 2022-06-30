UrduPoint.com

Two Shops Sealed For Gas Decanting

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Two shops sealed for gas decanting

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed two shops for illegal gas refilling.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday,during the ongoing crackdown against illegal mini petrol pumps and gas refilling shops, Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Muhammad Amir Butt along with team,conducted raids in Phool Nagar and various adjoining areas and sealed two shops,besides seizing the equipment.

