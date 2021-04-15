Two shops sealed for SOPs breach

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :-:The district administration during the ongoing operation against corona SOPs and lockdown violators sealed two shops, imposed Rs102,500 fine and challaned 13 vehicles here in the district.

According to a spokesperson,the Assistant Commissioners of various areas conducted 815 raids in bazaars, shops, educational institutions and shopping malls to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the third wave.The teams imposed fine amounting to Rs.102,500,sealed two shops and challaned 13 vehicles for violating corona SOPs.

