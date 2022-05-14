Two shops sealed in kasur

In a drive against profiteering, the district administration sealed two shops and imposed fines on shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various areas of tehsils

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :In a drive against profiteering, the district administration sealed two shops and imposed fines on shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various areas of tehsils.

A press release issued by DC Office Kasur on Saturday said that price control magistrates, during inspections of various shops in four tehsils imposed fine of Rs 69,000 in tehsil Chunian, Rs 51,000 in Pattoki, Rs 53,000 in Kot Radha Kishan and a fine of Rs19,500 in Kasur over profiteering and overcharging.

Similarly cases were registered against four shopkeepers in the district while two shops were sealed.