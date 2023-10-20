Two shops sealed on overpricing

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are active in the field.

Price Control Magistrates are regularly visiting the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables.

The price control magistrates are keeping track of the prices of essential food items in the markets. They visited 1970 shops, carts, and other business points on October 19.

A fine of more than Rs 246,000 was imposed on the spot for the violations. As many as 2 FIRs were registered, 2 shops were sealed and 16 shopkeepers were arrested.