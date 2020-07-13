Two shops sealed on selling spurious seed, 74 bags confiscated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration team raided at grains market and sealed two shops for selling fake seeds besides confiscating 74 bags here on Monday.

A spokesperson for district administration said that AC city, Abida Fareed led the raid along with Deputy Director Federal Seed Agency Asif Rasool and civil defence team.

The spurious seed was being sold at Maqbool Hussain & Sons and Rasheed Traders at grains market, he informed They were selling fake seeds in bags of known company, Almas seeds, the spokesperson said adding that empty bags of other companies were also recovered from the shops.

An application for registering FIR has been submitted with Mumtazabad Police Station against copy right act, he stated.