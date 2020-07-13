UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Shops Sealed On Selling Spurious Seed, 74 Bags Confiscated

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Two shops sealed on selling spurious seed, 74 bags confiscated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration team raided at grains market and sealed two shops for selling fake seeds besides confiscating 74 bags here on Monday.

A spokesperson for district administration said that AC city, Abida Fareed led the raid along with Deputy Director Federal Seed Agency Asif Rasool and civil defence team.

The spurious seed was being sold at Maqbool Hussain & Sons and Rasheed Traders at grains market, he informed They were selling fake seeds in bags of known company, Almas seeds, the spokesperson said adding that empty bags of other companies were also recovered from the shops.

An application for registering FIR has been submitted with Mumtazabad Police Station against copy right act, he stated.

Related Topics

Police Station Company FIR Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris till realization of ..

11 minutes ago

MoF completes phase one of the e-Dirham system tra ..

12 minutes ago

Moon Observatory to be set up in Islamabad, says F ..

24 minutes ago

Green shirts will show performance during England ..

55 minutes ago

DMCA increases bunkering fleet in Dubai waters

1 hour ago

Dubai Investments celebrates 25th anniversary with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.