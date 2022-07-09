Two shops sealed over dengue larvae

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration sealed two shops and registered FIRs against the owners over presence of dengue larvae here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the dengue surveillance teams launched a grand operation against dengue larvae and recovered dengue larvae from two shops situated at Double Phattak Chowk. The team sealed the shops and got registered FIRs against the owners.

According to a handout, the Commissioner has directed dengue surveillance teams to check all domestic and commercial places of the region.

The anti-dengue teams using latest chemicals for eradication of the dengue larvae. The Commissioner said that strict legal action would be taken over negligence during the campaign under zero tolerance policy.

On the other hand, Askari Lake and other pools have been filled with a special breed of fish while special saplings were also being planted to kill mosquitoes, handout added.