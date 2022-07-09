UrduPoint.com

Two Shops Sealed Over Dengue Larvae

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Two shops sealed over dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration sealed two shops and registered FIRs against the owners over presence of dengue larvae here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the dengue surveillance teams launched a grand operation against dengue larvae and recovered dengue larvae from two shops situated at Double Phattak Chowk. The team sealed the shops and got registered FIRs against the owners.

According to a handout, the Commissioner has directed dengue surveillance teams to check all domestic and commercial places of the region.

The anti-dengue teams using latest chemicals for eradication of the dengue larvae. The Commissioner said that strict legal action would be taken over negligence during the campaign under zero tolerance policy.

On the other hand, Askari Lake and other pools have been filled with a special breed of fish while special saplings were also being planted to kill mosquitoes, handout added.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue All From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imra ..

Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

3 hours ago
 Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for d ..

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.