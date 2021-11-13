Two shops sealed over profiteering

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The district price control magistrates sealed two shops over selling sugar and other edible items on exorbitant rates here Saturday.

They also imposed a fine of Rs 41,000 on various other profiteers in the city.

According to the district administration spokesperson, strict legal action was being taken against the elements involved in selling of sugar, wheat flour, pulses, fruits, vegetables, meat, etc., on higher rates.

