Two shops sealed over selling expired items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Halal Food Authority team inspected various general stores, wholesale dealers and distributors in the district and checked quality and expiry of the edible items.

During the checking the team imposed heavy fine on two wholesale dealers for selling expired and banned food items.

Notices were issued to all business owners to provide safe and quality food items to the consumers.