UrduPoint.com

Two Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:27 PM

Two shops sealed over SOPs violation

The district administration on Wednesday sealed two shops over corona SOPs violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed two shops over corona SOPs violation.

According to a spokesperson here,a team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shahpur inspected various areas of the city and sealed two shops for violating corona SOPs.

Meanwhile,the team imposed 5,000�fine to the owner of a vehicle over SOP violations.

The AC said that the district administration was taking multiple steps to contain the coronavirus.business points were continually being checked on daily basis and action was being taken in case of violation,he added.

Related Topics

Business Vehicle Shahpur Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADFD, Egypt&#039;s Central Bank discuss bolstering ..

ADFD, Egypt&#039;s Central Bank discuss bolstering investment cooperation

2 minutes ago
 FM calls for revisiting int'l policy frameworks fo ..

FM calls for revisiting int'l policy frameworks for trade, investment & technolo ..

6 minutes ago
 ICC announces officials for T20 World Cup commenci ..

ICC announces officials for T20 World Cup commencing from Oct 17

11 minutes ago
 Greek gov't eases COVID-19 restrictions, calls for ..

Greek gov't eases COVID-19 restrictions, calls for more vaccinations

3 minutes ago
 UK records another 39,851 coronavirus cases

UK records another 39,851 coronavirus cases

4 minutes ago
 South Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North

South Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.