Two shops sealed over SOPs violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed two shops over corona SOPs violation.

According to a spokesperson here,a team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shahpur inspected various areas of the city and sealed two shops for violating corona SOPs.

Meanwhile,the team imposed 5,000�fine to the owner of a vehicle over SOP violations.

The AC said that the district administration was taking multiple steps to contain the coronavirus.business points were continually being checked on daily basis and action was being taken in case of violation,he added.