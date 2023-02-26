Two shops sealed over violation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The price monitoring team sealed two retail shops besides registration of cases against various others over violation of the Price Control Act in the district, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, the teams, headed by district price control magistrates, during inspection of prices of essential items, imposed Rs 111,000 finer on 29 profiteers in various markets and bazaars for overcharging consumers.