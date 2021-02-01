UrduPoint.com
Two Shops Sealed Over Violations Of SoPs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:37 PM

Price Control Magistrates have sealed two shops over violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoPs) and for selling commodities on high rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates have sealed two shops over violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoPs) and for selling commodities on high rates.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates has launched a crackdown at Samijabad, Mattital road and Band Bosan areas.

They have checked various markets and sealed two shops over violations of SoPs and for selling commodities on high rates.

The prices control magistrates have also imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on various other shops and issued warning to many shoppers.

On the other hand, the price control magistrates have sent 83 profiteers to jail and imposed of over Rs 5.3 million on shopkeepers during the last month of January.

