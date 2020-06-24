UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two SHOs Among Five Police Officials Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Two SHOs among five police officials suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi Wednesday taking strong note of manhandling of two citizens and use of slang language by police suspended two SHOs and ordered registration of cases against three police officials.

According to police spokesman, SSP Operation suspended SHO Tehkal Sheryar ASI Zahir Ullah, Constable Naeem and Contable Toseef after a video went viral on social media in which these police officials were filming a person naked during a raid.

The SSP Operation ordered arrest of ASI Zahir Ullah, Constable Naeem and Contable Toseef who were shown in the video and registration of case against them.

On the orders of SSP, the three officials were put behind the bars and cases and inquiry were started against them.

Similarly, SHO Gulbarg police station was also suspended by the SSP for registering fake drug case against a boy in connivance with other party.

The SSP said the police force was responsible to show respect to all citizens in addition to protecting their lives and properties.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media Afridi All

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

6 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

6 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

16 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company awards time sca ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Marks 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory With ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.