Two SHOs among five police officials suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi Wednesday taking strong note of manhandling of two citizens and use of slang language by police suspended two SHOs and ordered registration of cases against three police officials.

According to police spokesman, SSP Operation suspended SHO Tehkal Sheryar ASI Zahir Ullah, Constable Naeem and Contable Toseef after a video went viral on social media in which these police officials were filming a person naked during a raid.

The SSP Operation ordered arrest of ASI Zahir Ullah, Constable Naeem and Contable Toseef who were shown in the video and registration of case against them.

On the orders of SSP, the three officials were put behind the bars and cases and inquiry were started against them.

Similarly, SHO Gulbarg police station was also suspended by the SSP for registering fake drug case against a boy in connivance with other party.

The SSP said the police force was responsible to show respect to all citizens in addition to protecting their lives and properties.