Two SHOs Appointed

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Two SHOs appointed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The District Police Office has notified posting of two police officials as station house officers with immediate effect.

According to a notification, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaseen, awaiting posting, has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Ahmadpur East, with immediate effect and until further orders.

It further said that Sub-Inspector Siraj Tubassam, awaiting posting, has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Anaiyti with immediate effect and until further orders. The officials were directed to join their duties immediately.

