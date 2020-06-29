Two SHOs arrested in Aamir Tehkali case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday arrested and booked two SHOs for humiliating and stripping a citizen at a police station here by police personnel case that also resulted in protests in the provincial metropolis and outrage on social media.

According to police spokesman, SHO Tehkal Sheryar and SHO Yakatoot Imran ud Din were arrested after registration of cases against them into the matter. He said that SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi and DSP Town Mukhtiar Ali had already been removed from offices while three police constables were put behind the bar.

He said a four-member police committee constituted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) had taken the statements of the victim's family while a judicial commission has also been formed by the provincial government for justice.