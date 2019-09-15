UrduPoint.com
Two SHOs Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Akram has suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs) over their poor performance.

According to police, the CPO in a meeting, observed poor performance of SHO City Jaranwal Abdul Majeed Gujjar and SHO Rodala Road police station Ahmed Adnan and issued their suspension orders.

The suspended SHOs have been directed to report to the Police Lines.

