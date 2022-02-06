UrduPoint.com

Two SHOs Suspended For Showing Poor Performance

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Two SHOs suspended for showing poor performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik conducted a surprise visit to Sadiqabad and Gujjar Khan police stations to check the performance of the officials.

During the visit, CPO suspended two Station House Officer (SHOs) Sadiqabad and Gujjar Khan on poor performance.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik also visited Rawat police station after Sadiqabad and Gujjar Khan, CPO announces a certificate of appreciation and reward for SHO Rawat for showing good performance.

CPO inspected the front desks, remittances, records and building of the three police stations and gave instructions. CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik also directed to provide the best service delivery to the citizens.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz also accompanied while SP Rawal and ASP Newtown were also present on the occasion.

