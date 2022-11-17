UrduPoint.com

Two SHOs Suspended Over Poor Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Two station house officers (SHOs ) have been suspended in Dera police circle for reflecting poor performance, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib while taking stock of the poor performance reflected by Station House Officer of Paniala Police sub-inspector Abdul Ghaffar Khan, ordered his immediate suspension.

The suspension followed a chain of complaints from public circles regarding freely rooming of proclaimed offenders and outlawed in the area.

In another action, SHO Shah Jehan of Kiri Khaisor police faced suspension-rebuke for not taking action against anti-social-elements in the jurisdiction of his police station.

The spokesman while quoting DPO, said that the department was affirmed to ensure rebuke and reward for the streamlining of policing.

