Two SHOs suspended over poor performance in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Sunday suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs) over poor performance.

According to a notification issued here that Arifullah SHO Domel Police Station and Wahid Noor SHO Town Ship Police Station were suspended and closed to line with immediate effect due to inefficiency in their official duty.