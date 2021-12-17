Two SHOs transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :District police office Bahawalpur issued transfer and posting orders of two station house officers (SHOs) with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Station House Officer, PS Noshahra Jadid, Inspector, Muhammad Yaseen has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Sama Satta with immediate effect.

SHO, PS Sama Satta, Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Muslim Zia has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Noshahra Jadid with immediate effect.