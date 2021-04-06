UrduPoint.com
Two SHOs Transferred In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:06 PM

District Police Officer Bahawalpur has issued directives for transfers of two station house officers with immediate effect

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has notified transfer of two station house officers.

Station House Officer, PS Ahmedpur East (City) Sub-Inspector, Ghulam Rasool has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines.

Station House Officer, PS Musafir Khana, Akbar Ali has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines.

