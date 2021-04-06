Two SHOs Transferred In Bahawalpur
Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:06 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur has issued directives for transfers of two station house officers with immediate effect.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has notified transfer of two station house officers.
Station House Officer, PS Ahmedpur East (City) Sub-Inspector, Ghulam Rasool has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines.
Station House Officer, PS Musafir Khana, Akbar Ali has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines.