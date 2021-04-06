Two SHOs transferred in bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur has issued directives for transfers of two station house officers with immediate effect.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has notified transfer of two station house officers.

Station House Officer, PS Ahmedpur East (City) Sub-Inspector, Ghulam Rasool has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines.

Station House Officer, PS Musafir Khana, Akbar Ali has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines.