Two Shot Dead At Mela; 8 Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Two people were shot dead while another was seriously injured at a mela in Millat Town police limits on Friday night.
The police arrested eight accused involved in the incident. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some participants in Baba Bootay Shah mela at Chak No.
202-RB opened indiscriminate firing which resulted in the killing of Abdul Hannan and Waqar, while Ubaid Rauf was seriously injured.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed the SP Madina Division to probe the matter and arrest the accused. A special team was constituted which conducted raids and arrested eight accused including Abdul Kabeer. The police also recovered weapons from their possession.
