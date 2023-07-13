Two shot dead at Sessions Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons including woman were shot dead in the premises of Sessions Court, Islampura area here on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Ameen and Sughran Bibi came to appear in the court when their alleged rivals opened fire at them.

They suffered serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and collected evidences. The bodies have been shifted to mortuary for autopsy.

However, police have arrested two suspects.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwarsought a detailed report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO)Lahore.