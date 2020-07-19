Two shot dead by armed outlaws

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A man and woman allegedly shot dead by the firing of unknown outlaws here at Bahawalpur road near Talla Gung Hotel on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 35 year old Shafique and 28 year old Sajida Bibi residents of Chak No 88/10-R were returning home from market.

All of a sudden, unidentified armed outlaws opened fire and shot them injured and managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot but both injured succumbed to injuries.

Bodies had been handed over to the concerned police stations and the police had started the investigations into the incident.