Two Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 10:27 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Unknown assailants gunned down two people and threw their bodies in a well in a nearby village on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Chiragh Dinwala village where unknown assailants shot dead 45-year-old Ramzan Abdul Aziz and 42-year-old Akhtar Khushi Muhammad and threw the bodies and their motorcycle in the well.

The accused fled from the scene after committing crime.

On receiving information, police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital.

Police have started investigation.

