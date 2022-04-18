UrduPoint.com

Two Shot Dead, Child Dies On Road

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 18, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Two shot dead, child dies on road

At least two persons of the same family were shot dead by unknown assailants in Akhurwal area of Dara Adam Khel here on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) ::At least two persons of the same family were shot dead by unknown assailants in Akhurwal area of Dara Adam Khel here on Monday.

A police spokesman said both the deceased identified as Naveed and Arif Gul belonged to the same family and reason behind their killing was yet to be ascertained.

Police have registered a case and started investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the young-aged son of Hameed Akhter Paracha was killed while he himself and his wife were critically injured in a road accident near Comprehensive High school Kohat.

The accident took place when the clad of Akhtar's wife was stuck in the rear wheel of the motorcycle and all the three fell on the road. The deceased child was later laid to rest amid moving scenes.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Road Road Accident Wife Kohat Same Family All

Recent Stories

Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve t ..

Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve traffic issues in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
 SECP organizes awareness session for registered in ..

SECP organizes awareness session for registered intermediaries

5 minutes ago
 Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' dema ..

Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' demanding UK PM negotiate their re ..

5 minutes ago
 Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals res ..

Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals results

5 minutes ago
 New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazar ..

New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazara division

7 minutes ago
 Myanmar releases 1,619 prisoners in New Year's amn ..

Myanmar releases 1,619 prisoners in New Year's amnesty

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.