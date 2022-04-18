Two shot dead, child dies on road

(@imziishan)

At least two persons of the same family were shot dead by unknown assailants in Akhurwal area of Dara Adam Khel here on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) ::At least two persons of the same family were shot dead by unknown assailants in Akhurwal area of Dara Adam Khel here on Monday.

A police spokesman said both the deceased identified as Naveed and Arif Gul belonged to the same family and reason behind their killing was yet to be ascertained.

Police have registered a case and started investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the young-aged son of Hameed Akhter Paracha was killed while he himself and his wife were critically injured in a road accident near Comprehensive High school Kohat.

The accident took place when the clad of Akhtar's wife was stuck in the rear wheel of the motorcycle and all the three fell on the road. The deceased child was later laid to rest amid moving scenes.