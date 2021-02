DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Two people were shot dead by unidentified accused at Goind-kay polling station during the polling in NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska on Friday.

According to the police, Majid and Zeeshan were killed by the accused at Goind-Kay polling station.

The bodies were shifted to the THQ Daska for an autopsy and the police started investigations.