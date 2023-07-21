Open Menu

Two Shot Dead In Different Incidents In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:29 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were shot dead in two different incidents in Attock on Friday.

According to police sources, in the first incident, a 48 years old man was shot dead over an old enmity near Jameel town in the limits of Attock Police station.

Police sources said that the man identified as Safdar Ali was going towards his village Marri when two men intercepted him near Jameel town and as a result of the gunshots, he died on the spot while the killers fled away successfully.

In the second target killing case, a 21 years old man identified as Gulfam Hussain was shot dead by unknown masked men on Kamra- Attock road in the limits of Attock Police station.

Police sources told that the man, the resident of Meharpura was going on Kamra road when two masked men riding on a motorcycle appeared at the scene, shot him and ran away from the scene.

Police handed over the bodies after autopsy at the District Headquarters Hospital after registration of murder cases.

NAK-APP

