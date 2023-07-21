Open Menu

Two Shot Dead In Different Incidents In Attock

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Two shot dead in different incidents in Attock

Two persons were shot dead in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Friday, Police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were shot dead in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Friday, Police sources said.

In the first incident, a 48 years old man was shot dead over an old enmity near Jameel town in the limits of Attock Police station.

Police sources said that the man identified as Safdar Ali was going towards his village Marri when two men intercepted him near Jameel town, showered bullets over him resultantly he died on the spot while killers fled away successfully.

The second target killing case, a 21 years old man identified as Gulfam Hussain was shot dead by unknown masked men on Kamra- Attock road in the limits of Attock Police station.

Police said that the man- a resident of Meharpura was going on Kamra road when two masked men riding on a motorcycle appeared at the scene, shot him and fled away from the scene.

Police handed over the bodies after autopsy at the district headquarters hospital after registration of murder cases.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Target Killing Police Road Died Man Attock From

Recent Stories

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

17 minutes ago
 Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection ..

Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection

17 minutes ago
 UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Milita ..

UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Military Importance as Arctic Ice Me ..

24 minutes ago
 'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement i ..

'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement in Indo-Pacific Region - State ..

24 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Up ..

Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Upon Principles Implemented - En ..

24 minutes ago
 NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South A ..

NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South America - Statement

18 minutes ago
Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecr ..

Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

18 minutes ago
 Police security on 3rd Muharram

Police security on 3rd Muharram

18 minutes ago
 Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissio ..

Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissioner Latiafabad taluka

18 minutes ago
 Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Missi ..

Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Mission in Armenia - Global Affairs

30 minutes ago
 Court grants time to share documents with defence

Court grants time to share documents with defence

18 minutes ago
 Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internshi ..

Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internship program: Dr. Ansari

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan