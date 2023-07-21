Two shot dead in different incidents in Attock

Two persons were shot dead in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Friday, Police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were shot dead in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Friday, Police sources said.

In the first incident, a 48 years old man was shot dead over an old enmity near Jameel town in the limits of Attock Police station.

Police sources said that the man identified as Safdar Ali was going towards his village Marri when two men intercepted him near Jameel town, showered bullets over him resultantly he died on the spot while killers fled away successfully.

The second target killing case, a 21 years old man identified as Gulfam Hussain was shot dead by unknown masked men on Kamra- Attock road in the limits of Attock Police station.

Police said that the man- a resident of Meharpura was going on Kamra road when two masked men riding on a motorcycle appeared at the scene, shot him and fled away from the scene.

Police handed over the bodies after autopsy at the district headquarters hospital after registration of murder cases.