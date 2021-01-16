UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 04:02 PM

Two shot dead in faisalabad

A farmer and his employee were shot dead in Chak Jhumra police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A farmer and his employee were shot dead in Chak Jhumra police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said farmer Umar Naseer and his employee Abdus Sattar were sleepingin a Havaili in Chak No.102 where unidentified assailants gunned down them.

On information, the police reached and sent the bodies to a mortuary for postmortem.

Related Topics

Dead Police Employment

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

20 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

20 minutes ago

Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza to umpure South Africa tests

22 minutes ago

Pakistan and South Africa set to resume Test rival ..

28 minutes ago

Police launch operations within the limits of diff ..

3 minutes ago

Raja Farooq expresses concerns over Indian candida ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.