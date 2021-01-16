Two shot dead in faisalabad

A farmer and his employee were shot dead in Chak Jhumra police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A farmer and his employee were shot dead in Chak Jhumra police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said farmer Umar Naseer and his employee Abdus Sattar were sleepingin a Havaili in Chak No.102 where unidentified assailants gunned down them.

On information, the police reached and sent the bodies to a mortuary for postmortem.