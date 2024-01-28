Two Shot Dead In Firing Incident In Larkana
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A father and son were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups near Ratu Dero Bypass, Larkana, on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, the shooting incident happened over a transaction dispute.
As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot, while the accused managed to escape.
The police have registered a case and started further investigation.
