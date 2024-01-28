Two shot dead in firing incident in Larkana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A father and son were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups near Ratu Dero Bypass, Larkana, on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, the shooting incident happened over a transaction dispute.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot, while the accused managed to escape.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.