Two Shot Dead In Firing Incident In Larkana

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Two shot dead in firing incident in Larkana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A father and son were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups near Ratu Dero Bypass, Larkana, on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, the shooting incident happened over a transaction dispute.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot, while the accused managed to escape.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

