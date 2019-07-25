UrduPoint.com
Two Shot Dead In Lachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:33 PM

Two shot dead in Lachi

At least two people were killed when unknown assailants fired at them in Lachi area here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed when unknown assailants fired at them in Lachi area here.

A police report revealed that two persons including Ijaz Khan and Hassan Umer were shot dead by unknown killers in Lachi tehsil.

A case against unknown killers is registered in Lachi police station.

