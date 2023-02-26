Two shot dead in Rawalpindi due to old enmity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two persons were shot dead while three others were injured over old enmity in Mayal area of Chakri here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Two people including a woman Imran and Anisa were killed while Rabia, Hasina and Hania were among the injured due to the firing incident in Chakri area.

The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar while talking to the media said that the accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon and brought to justice.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani has taken notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused.