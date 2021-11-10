Two shot dead in Samar Bagh

At least two people were killed when unknown assailants indiscriminately fired at a car in Sadbar Kalli area of Samar Bagh tehsil in Dir Lower district on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) ::At least two people were killed when unknown assailants indiscriminately fired at a car in Sadbar Kalli area of Samar Bagh tehsil in Dir Lower district on Wednesday.

A Police spokesman said that two people were killed while another injured.

As result of massive firing on a car in Sadbar Killay.The deceased had a rivalry in their area due to some property disputes, asserting that most probably their rivals killed them,A spokesman added.

The dead and injured were shifted to Samar Bagh hospital while police started investigation into the case after registering a case.