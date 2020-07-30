Two shot dead in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were shot dead in separate incidents in Kasur.

According to Police here on Thursday that some armed outlaws shot dead Naveed Ahmed (36), resident of Bhaghbanpura Lahore near Bhatti hospital on Kasur-Raiwind road.

The team took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

In another incident,a 16-year-old Muneeb Ahmed s/o Ayub Ahmed,r/o Kot Ghulam Muhammad,was cleaning his pistol which went off inadvertently. He was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition but died,said Rescue-1122.

Police handed over the body to the family after legal-medico formalities.