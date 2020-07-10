UrduPoint.com
Two Shot Dead In Separate Incidents In Mianwali

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:54 PM

Two shot dead in separate incidents in Mianwali

Two persons were shot dead in separate incidents in Wan Bhachran and Piplan police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were shot dead in separate incidents in Wan Bhachran and Piplan police limits.

Police said on Friday that Syed Zameer Hussain r/o village Kaajha,tehsil Wan Bhachran had a land dispute with his cousin Syed Fida Hussain.

On the day of incident,accused Zameer along with his two accomplices-- Hamid and Wajid Shah hit Fida repeatedly with axe,killing him on the spot and managed to escape from the scene.

In another incident, Salman Akbar, 32 r/o Mundawala chak 211/GL,tehsil Piplan shot dead his neighbor Akhtar Ali over some domestic issue.

The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

