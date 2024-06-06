Two Shot Dead In Swabi
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) At least two people were killed when unknown armed men fired at them in Kala Kandao area of Swabi district, police informed on Thursday.
Police said two men identified as Ishtiaq and Asim were on their way to market on a motorcycle when they were fired at in Kala Kandao.
The assailants escaped the area after committing the crime while police shifted both bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.
Police said the incident resulted from an old enmity between the two families adding that investigation has been started to arrest the culprits.
