Open Menu

Two Shot Dead In Swabi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Two shot dead in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) At least two people were killed when unknown armed men fired at them in Kala Kandao area of Swabi district, police informed on Thursday.

Police said two men identified as Ishtiaq and Asim were on their way to market on a motorcycle when they were fired at in Kala Kandao.

The assailants escaped the area after committing the crime while police shifted both bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.

Police said the incident resulted from an old enmity between the two families adding that investigation has been started to arrest the culprits.

Related Topics

Police Swabi Market From

Recent Stories

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

8 minutes ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

28 minutes ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

30 minutes ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

5 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

14 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

14 hours ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

14 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan