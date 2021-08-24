Two shot dead near Kamboh Adda

At least two people were killed near Kamboh Adda in the vicinity of Pahari Pura police station here during midnight on Monday and Tuesday by unknown assailants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed near Kamboh Adda in the vicinity of Pahari Pura police station here during midnight on Monday and Tuesday by unknown assailants.

Police said two men whose identity could not be ascertained were shot dead during at midnight near Kamboh Adda.

According to eyewitnesses two assailants riding a motorbike shot dead both the men and escaped the scene.

Police said the incident seemed to be a consequence of rivalry between two groups as the deceased were also having concealed arms however investigations were underway to determine the identity and reason for the killing.