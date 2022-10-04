UrduPoint.com

Two Shot Dead On Premises Of Judicial Complex Shah Mansoor

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SWABI, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) ::Two persons were killed in a firing incident occurred in Judicial Complex Shah Mansoor Swabi here on Tuesday.

According to the first information report lodged in Police Station Zaida, rival group of Faqir Gul started firing on Iqbal and Aurangzeb in front of the court of Additional Session Judge.

Faqir Gul and Aurangzeb died of bullet wounds on the spot.

Reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity. Case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

It is worth mentioning that a woman was also killed by his son on court premises. District Bars of Swabi and Peshawar have condemned the incident and urged authorities to enhance security in courts for protection of citizens.

