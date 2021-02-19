Two shot dead, other two injured in firing near polling station Daska

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons shot dead and other two sustained critical injuries as some unidentified suspects opened fire near polling stations of Ghounki in Daska during NA-75 by-elections.

The decreased were identified as Majid and Zeeshan those belonging to different political parties, a private news channel reported.

The incident created panic among voters, however, the situation got normal after the arrival of police.