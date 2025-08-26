Open Menu

Two Shot Dead Over Family Dispute In Paroa

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Two shot dead over family dispute in Paroa

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Two men were gunned down in a targeted attack in Kareeta Faqeer area, close to Rangpur Naivela in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to police, 44-year-old Shahjahan Baloch son of Sher Zaman, his brother named Imran, Nadim son of Rahim Dad, Rahim Dad son of Mir Dad and Zafar son of Anwar, all residents of Lunda Para, were returning after attending a condolence meeting in Basti Khokhar.

The group was travelling on three motorcycles when five armed men emerged from sugarcane fields near Kareeta Faqeer and opened indiscriminate fire. The attackers were identified as Junaid Baloch son of Bilal, Javed, Pervez son of Allah Wasaya of Khosa clan, residents of Lunda Para and presently of Rangpur, Faheem son of Kalu of southern Rangpur, along with one unidentified accomplice.

As a result, Zafar and Rahim Dad, who were riding the first motorcycle, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died on the spot, while their companions managed to escape unhurt by taking cover in the fields.

The police said the incident was linked to an ongoing dispute between the two parties over women-related issues. On the complaint of Shahjahan Baloch, the Paroa police registered a case against the five accused under charges of murder and attempted murder.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan