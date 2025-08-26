Two shot dead over family dispute in Paroa

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Two men were gunned down in a targeted attack in Kareeta Faqeer area, close to Rangpur Naivela in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to police, 44-year-old Shahjahan Baloch son of Sher Zaman, his brother named Imran, Nadim son of Rahim Dad, Rahim Dad son of Mir Dad and Zafar son of Anwar, all residents of Lunda Para, were returning after attending a condolence meeting in Basti Khokhar.

The group was travelling on three motorcycles when five armed men emerged from sugarcane fields near Kareeta Faqeer and opened indiscriminate fire. The attackers were identified as Junaid Baloch son of Bilal, Javed, Pervez son of Allah Wasaya of Khosa clan, residents of Lunda Para and presently of Rangpur, Faheem son of Kalu of southern Rangpur, along with one unidentified accomplice.

As a result, Zafar and Rahim Dad, who were riding the first motorcycle, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died on the spot, while their companions managed to escape unhurt by taking cover in the fields.

The police said the incident was linked to an ongoing dispute between the two parties over women-related issues. On the complaint of Shahjahan Baloch, the Paroa police registered a case against the five accused under charges of murder and attempted murder.

