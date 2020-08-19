Two shot dead over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as two people were shot dead over a land dispute in the limits of Rangoo police station here Wednesday.

According to police, Rashid Mehmood r/o Saidan along with Rustam Khan r/o Saidan , Wajid r/o Kalu Kotha and Kamran r/o Kalu Khurd and Zahid Khan were on their way to Kalu Kotha riding a car No. FG 524 when a car intercepted them near Lundi Awanabad.

It was reported that Danish r/o Nartopa cameout from the car and started firing with a Kalashnikov consequently Rustam Khan got seriously bullet injuries.

Meanwhile accomplices Ikram and another came out from the same car and started firing which injured Kamran, Zahid and Rashid.

It was reported that Rustam and Zahid Khan died while shifting to hospital.

According to police, the incident seems to be of a land dispute.

Police have registered an FIR and started efforts to arrest the culprits.