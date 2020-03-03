UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Shot Dead Over Marriage Dispute In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Two shot dead over marriage dispute in Rawalpindi

Mother and her son were shot dead over marriage dispute in the jurisdiction of Girja Road here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Mother and her son were shot dead over marriage dispute in the jurisdiction of Girja Road here on Tuesday.

According to details, Mukhtar along with his friend went to his sister house for proposal of her daughter. However, she refused to accept the proposal by her brother which made him infuriated.

He whipped out his pistol and opened indiscriminate fire resultantly, woman (40) identified as Zulfa and her son Arif were gunned down on the spot. The killers fled from the scene after committing crime.

SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar, when contacted, confirmed double murder over marriage dispute. Police have registered case against them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Marriage Road Saddar Women From

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

33 minutes ago

New Ukraine TV aims to win viewers in separatist r ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police bust dacoits gang

3 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says Too Early to Make Any Decisions on ..

3 minutes ago

Govt always respected courts verdicts: Faisal Jave ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.