Two shot dead over marriage dispute in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Mother and her son were shot dead over marriage dispute in the jurisdiction of Girja Road here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Mother and her son were shot dead over marriage dispute in the jurisdiction of Girja Road here on Tuesday.

According to details, Mukhtar along with his friend went to his sister house for proposal of her daughter. However, she refused to accept the proposal by her brother which made him infuriated.

He whipped out his pistol and opened indiscriminate fire resultantly, woman (40) identified as Zulfa and her son Arif were gunned down on the spot. The killers fled from the scene after committing crime.

SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar, when contacted, confirmed double murder over marriage dispute. Police have registered case against them and started investigation.