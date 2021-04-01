UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Shot Dead Over Old Enmity

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:38 PM

Two shot dead over old enmity

Two persons including a boy were killed in a firing incident in Phularwan police limits here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons including a boy were killed in a firing incident in Phularwan police limits here on Thursday.

Police sources said that, Zahid,35, a resident of Ratu Kala village had an old enmity with Akbar over a murder case.

On the day of the incident, the accused Akbar along with his armed accomplices opened fire at Zahid and his nephew Zakriya (11), killing them on the spot. The accused managed to escape,while the police shifted the bodies for autopsy.

Police registered a case against the accused and started raids to arrest them.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Fire Police

Recent Stories

From 31st March, the members of the Arts Council o ..

3 minutes ago

AU calls for urgent action after Mozambique attack ..

5 minutes ago

WHO invites Turkey's health minister to COVID-19 b ..

5 minutes ago

South Korea Starts Vaccinating People Aged Over 75 ..

5 minutes ago

China's vaccination plan forecast to help GDP grow ..

15 minutes ago

China's Chongqing FTZ sees booming market entity r ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.