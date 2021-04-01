Two shot dead over old enmity

Two persons including a boy were killed in a firing incident in Phularwan police limits here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons including a boy were killed in a firing incident in Phularwan police limits here on Thursday.

Police sources said that, Zahid,35, a resident of Ratu Kala village had an old enmity with Akbar over a murder case.

On the day of the incident, the accused Akbar along with his armed accomplices opened fire at Zahid and his nephew Zakriya (11), killing them on the spot. The accused managed to escape,while the police shifted the bodies for autopsy.

Police registered a case against the accused and started raids to arrest them.