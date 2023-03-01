Two shot dead over old enmity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :At least, two were shot dead due to old enmity at Girja Road Dhamyal area here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Soon after the incident, police team rushed to crime scene.

The victims Muhammad Jasarat and Khizer Mehmood, were identified as father and son.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that evidence is being collected from the spot. The accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon and brought to justice.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani has taken the notice of the incident and a report was sought from SP Saddar and directed to arrest the killers involved in firing incident.