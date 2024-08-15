Two shot dead over old enmity

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Two people were shot dead over an old enmity here in Rehmani-khel area in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to police, 25-year-old Ghulam Yazdani son of Ghulam Rabbani, resident of Rehmani-khel along with his relative named Aziz Ullah were on their way when unknown assailants opened fire at them near Asif Public school.

As a result, both of them died on the spot.

The reason behind the incident is said to be an old enmity.