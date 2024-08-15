Open Menu

Two Shot Dead Over Old Enmity

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Two shot dead over old enmity

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Two people were shot dead over an old enmity here in Rehmani-khel area in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to police, 25-year-old Ghulam Yazdani son of Ghulam Rabbani, resident of Rehmani-khel along with his relative named Aziz Ullah were on their way when unknown assailants opened fire at them near Asif Public school.

As a result, both of them died on the spot.

The reason behind the incident is said to be an old enmity.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Died

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

54 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

12 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

12 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

12 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

12 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

12 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

12 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

13 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

13 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

13 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan