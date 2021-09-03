Two shot dead over property dispute in Minawar

Two people were shot dead allegedly by their cousins over a property dispute in Minawar locality of Gilgit city on Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Two people were shot dead allegedly by their cousins over a property dispute in Minawar locality of Gilgit city on Thursday.

The deceased, brother and sister were identified as Asif Gul (18) and Maima Umar (25).

The police took timely action and arrested the suspects as they were trying to escape from the scene.

The accused were identified Mohammad Rizwan s/o Mohammad Akbar, Mohammad Ramzan s/o Mohammad Asif and Atif s/o Mohammad Ayaz residents of Manawar.

They were shifted to Jotial police station, while the bodies were shifted to City Hospital.