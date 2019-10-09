Two shot dead while two others injured in Sargodha

Two people were shot dead while two others injured in Jauhrabad and Kalor Kot police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were shot dead while two others injured in Jauhrabad and Kalor Kot police limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Muhammad Ashraf of Muhammad Yaro Khel along with his cousins Abdul Sattar and Ghulam Abbas were travelling by a car on Khushab-Mianwali road when the accused on a motorcycle opened fire on them near Quaid Abad.

As a result, Muhammad Ashraf died on the spot while Abdul Sarttar and Ghulam were injured.

Meanwhile, the accused gunned down Rana Kaleem Ullah of Kalor Kot and fled.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.