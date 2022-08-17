UrduPoint.com

Two Shot Injured Over Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Two shot injured over dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Two persons received bullet injuries over a dispute between two groups at Basti Mahray Wala Basera DG Khan road Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a 55-year old Niaz Hussain and Muhammad Shahzad (24) residents of Basti Mahray Wala Basera had dispute with their relatives over some domestic issues.

On Wednesday, the rival party attacked and shot both of them injured after an exchange of hot arguments.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured Rural Health Centre Basera, however, Chowk Karamdad Qureshi police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

