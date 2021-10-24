UrduPoint.com

Two Shot Injured Over Land Dispute

Sun 24th October 2021

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Two youngsters were allegedly shot injured by armed outlaws over a land dispute here at Thatha Gurmani in premises of Mahmood Kot police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, Shahzad resident of Thatha Gurmani had dispute with Tipu Gurmani s/o former MPA Tariq Gurmani over occupation of state land in the area.

On Sunday, the Tipu Gurmani along with his accomplices attacked the rival party and shot injured Shahzad (25) and Shoaib (12) after exchange of hot arguments. The criminals also managed to escape from the scene.

Getting information through police emergency service 15, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Kazim Munir with constables Saddam, Imran and Mohsin reached the spot.

The police has registered a case against 18 outlaws including eight nominated under the terrorism act and other offences, police sources said and added that raids were being conducted to arrest all accused of the case.

The injured youngsters have been shifted to Rural Health Centre Sanwan where one of them was told to be in critical condition.

